The US is testing a new and powerful missile to replace the ATACMS missile. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Army United States of America (The US) is testing a new and powerful missile that will eventually be used to replace the Army’s MGM-140 Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, which debuted on the battlefield in Ukraine last month.

The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program has been in place for several years and is intended to provide field artillery units with long-range support and deep strike capabilities. During a demonstration last week at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the missile passed production qualification flight tests.

The US Army in a November 16 statement said it recently fired the basic variant of the missile – called Increment 1 – of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a test that “demonstrated successful target engagement.”

“Preliminary results show the missile performs nominally in terms of predicted flight trajectory, lethality, near-vertical engagement angle, and blast altitude,” the agency said and a final test report is expected to be released in December as quoted by Business Insider, Tuesday ( 11/21/2023).

The PrSM, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of operating in all weather conditions and can be equipped with a cluster munition payload, meaning it can deploy many small bombs spread over an area mid-flight.

According to the US Army Acquisition Support Center, in addition to HIMARS, PrSM can also be fired from the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).

The US Army said after last week’s test that the basic PrSM variant is expected to replace the aging ATACMS missile arsenal, a move that would significantly expand the range and lethality of the US military’s long-range precision munitions.

“Future variants will concentrate on increasing range and engagement of time-sensitive, mobile, hardened, and evanescent targets,” explains a Pentagon document on the PrSM program.

With a range of nearly 250 miles, the PrSM exceeds the maximum distance any ATACMS variant can travel (186 miles with a unitary warhead). In addition, the HIMARS launch pod can accommodate two PrSMs, whereas it can only accommodate one ATACMS ammunition, thereby doubling the firing volume.