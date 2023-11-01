loading…

United States Special Forces helped Israel track hundreds of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. However, the American soldiers did not enter the battlefield in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon admits that United States (US) special forces are in Israel to help track more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

The American soldiers did not go directly to the battlefield in Gaza, but remained in Israel.

“We are actively helping Israel do a number of things,” said Christopher P Maier, US Assistant Secretary of Defense, at a special operations conference in Washington, as quoted by the New York Times, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

He said that the main task of US special forces was to help Israel identify hostages, including American hostages. “It’s really our responsibility to do it,” he said.

Maier declined to say how many US Special Operations troops are currently in Israel.

But other US officials said the Defense Department had sent several dozen commandos in recent days, in addition to a small team that was in Israel on October 7 for previously scheduled training.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said the commandos would join the FBI, State Department and other US government hostage recovery specialists in their discussions with Israeli counterparts.

Maier said US Special Operations Forces were not given any combat role in Israel. “But they are discussing with their Israeli counterparts what will be a very complex future battle in Gaza,” Maier said.

In discussions with his Israeli counterpart, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J Austin II stressed the need for careful consideration of how Israeli forces carry out a ground invasion of Gaza, where Hamas has an intricate network of tunnels under the densely populated territory.

“We will work with them as much as possible to help advise them on those types of activities,” Maier said.