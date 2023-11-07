loading…

The US sent an Ohio-class nuclear submarine carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles to the Middle East. This is the deployment of additional combat assets in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The United States (US) Ohio-class nuclear submarine has arrived in the Middle East since Sunday. Experts suspect that the presence of the ship carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles is America’s preparation for another war in the Middle East.

Washington has long expressed its support for Israel which is currently fighting a large-scale war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. The US argued that the deployment of its combat assets to the region was to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to involve other countries in the region.

The deployment of the submarine sparked concerns, according to the Washington-based think tank Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

The crux of the problem is that America has amassed a large military force in the Middle East in connection with the ongoing Gaza war.

The think tank specifically refers to two aircraft carrier battle groups with around 7,500 personnel each, two guided missile destroyers, nine air squadrons (deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean and Red Sea regions), 4,000 troops sent to the region with another 2,000 on standby , in addition to the approximately 30,000 troops already stationed in the Middle East.

“These numbers do not include the several dozen commandos deployed to Israel to actively help Israel do a number of things,” said Christopher P. Maier, US Assistant Secretary of Defense.

In addition, there are top US military advisors who are in Israel to develop a strategy to defeat Hamas together with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“The United States is heading toward another war in the Middle East,” said Jon Hoffman, a defense and foreign policy analyst at the Cato Institute.

“The conflict between Israel and Hamas is rapidly escalating across the region and risks drawing the United States directly into the conflict,” continued Hoffman.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military welcomed the US steps including the delivery of an Ohio-class nuclear submarine.

“It’s always good news to see America moving more assets,” said Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

“We see this as an aspect that inhibits and stabilizes the region.”

