The United States sent a nuclear submarine to the Middle East while the Israel-Hamas war was raging. Photo/Anadolu

TEL AVIV – The United States (US) has sent a nuclear submarine to the Middle East region. At the same time, CIA Director William Burns visited Israel.

The Pentagon announced that an Ohio-class submarine had arrived in the Middle East region that is the responsibility of US Central Command.

It is the largest submarine in the US Navy equipped with ballistic missiles and serves as an important part of the US nuclear deterrent force. Previously, the US had sent two aircraft carrier battle groups to the Eastern Mediterranean.

“On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday evening in X.

Meanwhile, CIA Director Bill Burns arrived in Israel on Sunday and met with his counterpart, Mossad Director David Barnea.

Burns, who is visiting as part of a tour that includes several Middle Eastern countries such as Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is scheduled to meet on Monday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is also likely to meet with Israel’s War Cabinet.

Washington wants to prevent a wider regional conflict and has stepped up diplomacy with regional countries whose populations are angered by Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Sunday, as he toured the Middle East in an effort to ease tensions amid the Israel-Hamas war.

After previous visits to the West Bank, Blinken landed in Baghdad on Sunday evening for his first visit to the country as the top US diplomat and held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani.

Blinken landed at Baghdad international airport, donned a ballistic vest and traveled by Black Hawk helicopter to the Green Zone, a remnant of the US occupation of Iraq after the 2003 invasion.