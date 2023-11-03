loading…

US senator condemns Israeli airstrikes that destroyed Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – After a series of air attacks Israel which weakens at Gaza Strip this week, at least two members of the Senate United States of America (US) Democrats urge Israel to change its approach to fighting Hamas. This signals the possible start of an unprecedented shift in the unwavering US support that Israel has long relied on.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut and member of the Foreign Relations Committee, issued a strong statement condemning the current rate of Palestinian civilian deaths. He said this amount was unacceptable and could not be continued.

“It is time for Israel’s friends to recognize that the current operational approach is causing unacceptable levels of civilian harm and does not appear to be achieving the goal of permanently ending the Hamas threat,” Murphy wrote as quoted by Business Insider, Friday (3/11/ 2023).

In his statement, Murphy reiterated Israel’s “right and obligation” to defend itself from terror attacks.

“But the way the campaign is currently being conducted – recently evidenced by the high loss of life resulting from the attack on the Jabalya refugee camp – shows that it is not striking the right balance between military necessity and proportionality,” he wrote.

He was referring to an airstrike launched by the Israeli military on Tuesday destroying a refugee camp in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility for the attack on the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. The IDF said the attacks targeted Hamas operations and infrastructure, including tunnels under civilian buildings.

The Hamas-run Gaza government said at least 195 Palestinians were killed in the attack.

Murphy also compared Israel’s current response to America’s campaign against terrorism, which he said resulted in “enormous” civilian casualties, resulting in moral costs as well as strategic losses, as terrorist groups capitalize on grievances caused by civilian harm.