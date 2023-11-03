loading…

United States (US) Minister of Defense (Menhan) Lloyd J Austin III. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States (US) Minister of Defense (Menhan) Lloyd J Austin III will begin his visit to India, South Korea and Indonesia next week.

As part of his ninth official visit to the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary of Defense Austin will travel to India to meet with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss expanding defense industrial cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and advancing innovation through the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem program (INDUS-X).

Defense Minister Austin and Defense Minister Singh will also participate in the fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue alongside US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

After the Ministerial Meeting, US Secretary of State Blinken and Minister of Defense Austin will meet with Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Defense Secretary Austin will then travel to South Korea to meet Minister of National Defense Shin Wonsik and other senior South Korean leaders, including attending the 55th annual Security Consultative Meeting and the first ROK-UN Command Member Countries Defense Ministers’ Meeting.

He will also meet with military commanders and members of the US military on the Korean Peninsula, to reaffirm the US’s strong commitment to deterring attacks on South Korea.

Defense Secretary Austin will also attend Veterans Day commemorations in Seoul and meet with soldiers whose service and sacrifice have maintained peace and security throughout the region for decades.

Defense Minister Austin will then travel to Indonesia to attend the 10th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus.

While in Jakarta, the US Minister of Defense will hold an Informal ASEAN-United States Meeting to discuss opportunities for expanding ASEAN-US security cooperation relations, after one year of launching an increase in cooperation relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Secretary of Defense Austin will also meet with regional counterparts to convey the United States’ deep commitment to working with its allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The fourth visit by the US Secretary of Defense to the Indo-Pacific region this year, and the ninth since becoming Secretary of Defense, comes as the United States together with US allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific continue to maintain historic momentum towards a shared regional vision for peace, stability , and prosperity.

