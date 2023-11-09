loading…

Chinese satellites use AI technology. Photo/Chinese Academy of Sciences/Institute of High Energy Physics

WASHINGTON – China’s development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to run its space platforms and satellites will be a “real game changer” in terms of operating military capabilities in space.

This recognition of China’s technological prowess was expressed by the Head of Technology and Innovation for the United States (US) Space Force, Lisa Costas.

“This will be a real breakthrough in the application of artificial intelligence in the operational space,” explained Costas in a podcast on Wednesday (8/11/2023).

China has spent $14.7 billion on AI this year and that figure is projected to nearly double to $26 billion by 2026, according to Costas.

“The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) argued for the need for AI to support and protect China’s space assets…In April they allowed AI to take over one of the cameras on the satellite…They observed the area between Japan and China where there is a (US) aircraft carrier and between India and China where there have been skirmishes on the border,” explained Costas.

China in recent years has put more than 700 satellites into space, as of April this year.

“Of all the satellites, more than 160 of them are intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance satellites,” concluded Costas.

(she)