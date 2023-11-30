loading…

Israel will continue attacks on Gaza after the ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made it clear that Israel is not willing to agree to a prolonged ceasefire, and will resume its attacks on Gaza once Hamas stops releasing prisoners.

Blinken said Israel has the right to ensure that the Hamas attack on October 7 is not repeated, and said that “Hamas cannot remain in control of Gaza.”

“Our main focus is working with our partners to extend the pause so we can continue to remove more hostages from Gaza and provide more assistance,” he said.

Blinken said Israel “has the right to do whatever it takes to ensure that the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7 will not be repeated”.

Read Also

But the top US diplomat said Israel’s way of doing that mattered. He said several conditions that Israel must comply with.

1. Comply with international humanitarian law and the laws of war.

2. Implement a “humanitarian and civilian protection plan” before resuming its military offensive on Gaza to “minimize further casualties against innocent Palestinians.”

3. Clearly and precisely (indicate) areas and places in southern and central Gaza where they can be safe and away from the line of fire.

4. Avoid further displacement of civilians and damage to critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, power plants and water facilities.

5. Allow displaced civilians to return to northern Gaza “as soon as conditions permit”.

6. There can be no prolonged internal transfer.

(ahm)