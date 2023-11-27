The Middletown Police Department in Ohio posted, on its official Facebook page, a warning to parents regarding the “NameDrop” feature included in the “iOS 17” update.

This feature allows users to easily share their contact information with other Apple devices, whether iPhone or Apple Watch.

But some security experts worry that the feature could be used by children to escape “parental supervision.”

“Parents, don’t forget to change these settings on your children’s phone to help keep them safe,” Middletown Police said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan also shared a warning about this feature, which is turned on by default with the new update.

If you want to turn this feature off, you can go to “Settings,” then “General,” then click “AirDrop,” and then toggle the “Bringing Devices Together” option to the off position.