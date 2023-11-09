loading…

The United States wants the Palestinian Authority to rule Gaza after the Israel-Hamas war ends. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The United States (US) government said the Palestinians should rule Gaza after Israel ending its war against Hamas.

Washington rejects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s idea that Israel will be responsible for indefinite security over Gaza after the war ends.

Although the plan has not yet emerged, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday outlined the most comprehensive comments on the issue regarding Washington’s red lines and expectations for the besieged Palestinian coastal region.

“There will be no re-occupation in Gaza after the conflict ends. There was no attempt to blockade or encircle Gaza. “There is no reduction in the Gaza area,” Blinken said at a press conference in Tokyo.

Blinken said a “transition period” may be needed at the end of the conflict, but a post-crisis government in Gaza must include Palestinian voices.

“This should include a Palestinian-led government and Gaza united with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

On Monday, Netanyahu told ABC News that Israel would for an indefinite period assume security responsibilities in the enclave after the war ends.

His comments appeared to contradict US officials who have said Israel does not want to manage a post-Hamas Gaza.

“I think Israel, for an unspecified period of time, will assume overall security responsibility because we have seen what happens if we don’t have that security responsibility,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli officials have since tried to clarify that they do not intend to occupy Gaza after the war, but they have not explained how they can ensure security without maintaining a military presence.