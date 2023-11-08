loading…

Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, October 26, 2023. Photo/AP/Mohammed Dahman

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) on Tuesday (7/11/2023) said it did not support the “re-occupation” of the Gaza Strip by Israel.

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would take “overall security responsibility” in the region.

“In general, we do not support the reoccupation of Gaza and neither does Israel,” US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, reported by Anadolu.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also quite clear about that during his trip to the Middle East.

Patel noted the US agreed with Israel that, “There is no going back to the October 6 status quo.”

“Israel and the region must be safe and Gaza must and can no longer be a base for launching attacks against the Israeli people or anyone else,” he said.

Patel’s remarks came in response to a question about Netanyahu’s controversial statement Monday, in which he said, “Israel, for an indefinite period, will assume overall security responsibility in Gaza following the end of the conflict with the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas.”

(she)