Enlightened minds or desperate behavior? US Officials Are Spending Thousands of Dollars on Cool Videos About EVs. Also something for the Netherlands?

Are EV sales going well in America or not? On the one hand, more and more electric cars are being sold in the promised land. On the other hand, EVs still only account for about seven percent of total car sales. That is far, far away from countries like Norway and the Netherlands where the vehicle fleet is very woke thanks to subsidies.

Large companies therefore find it difficult to sell their electrical goods to Americans. Ford is reducing investments in electric. Mercedes dealers complain a lot about how long the EQs remain on the business park. The idea is: the early adopters have adopted the approach, but the rest do not follow suit.

Perhaps that is why the Environmental Production Agency is trying to take a different tack. To polish the image of EVs, they turn to modern means. Namely cool videos that go viral faster than infections on the Veluwe. Information about the competition can be found at Twitter. Although it is not stated, we assume that you cannot win if you are not American.

There are three categories, namely for electric bicycles, electric cars and electric buses. There are three prize winners in each category. We are already curious about the best entries. But should our climate minister and best friend of Thierry Baudet also organize such a competition? Or does this signal how few people actually want an EV?

