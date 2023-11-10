Suara.com – An American nurse, Emily Callahan, acknowledged the determination of the health workers at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Palestine.

Emily herself has been assigned to Gaza for 26 days and was successfully evacuated to her hometown.

“The Palestinians who work with our national staff and my staff at the Indonesian Hospital are the most extraordinary people I have ever met in my life,” said Emily in a conversation on CNN’s YouTube channel.

“I want to remind people that those who decided to be there are heroes. They knew they were going to die, and they chose to stay,” he added.

It is known that Indonesian Hospital is the only hospital in North Gaza that is still operating. The hospital is the second largest in North Gaza.

Emily also revealed that one of her colleagues who was a nurse died as a result of an explosion near the hospital.

Illustration of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (freepik)

“He died when the ambulance outside the hospital exploded,” said Emily.

“These are our citizens too, these are our families, these are also our friends. If they kill us, we will die by saving as many people as possible,” he added.

Despite experiencing various unusual experiences, Emily admitted that she would return to Gaza if she had the opportunity.

“My heart is in Gaza, and will remain in Gaza,” he explained.