WASHINGTON – A planned US nuclear bomb could potentially destroy central Moscow and kill more than 300,000 of its 13 million residents. It was reported by Newsweek magazine citing a simulation created via the online tool Nukemap.

The Pentagon announced late last month that it would seek to create a new variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb – the B61-13 – pending authorization from Congress. The weapon has an estimated explosive power of 360 kilotons, which is 24 times more powerful than the weapon dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.

“If detonated in Moscow, the bomb would kill an estimated 311,480 people and injure up to 868,860,” Newsweek reported. If the blast was dropped on St. In St. Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, the estimated death toll from the explosion will reach 360,150 people.

According to Newsweek, anything within a half-mile radius of the bomb’s explosion site would be vaporized by the enormous fireball.

The explosion would destroy buildings and would likely kill everyone within a mile, while those within two miles of the blast site would die within a month due to high levels of radiation exposure.

As many as 15% of those who survived later died of cancer and many suffered life-changing burns.

The plans to design a new bomb were announced amid a dispute between Russia and NATO over Ukraine, as experts, politicians and media discussed the risk of the conflict escalating into nuclear war.

Russia accuses the US of “nuclear damage” and claims the US is secretly violating arms control agreements.

Earlier this week, Russia officially withdrew its ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). President Vladimir Putin said the non-proliferation treaty had become useless because it had never been ratified by the US.

“Among the countries that have not ratified the treaty, the most damaging position is America, which for years has stated that there will be no support for ratifying the treaty in Congress,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin stressed that Russia would not carry out a nuclear test unless the US did so first.

