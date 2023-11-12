loading…

Illustration of a United States fighter jet. A US military aircraft part of Israel’s defenders’ combat assets during the war against Hamas in Gaza has crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Photo/Anadolu

TEL AVIV – A United States military aircraft, which forms part of the defenders’ combat assets Israel during the war against Hamas in Gaza, it has fallen in the Eastern Mediterranean.

US European Command (EUCOM) on Saturday (11/11/2023) announced the incident, without revealing the type of plane that crashed.

Washington recently deployed two aircraft carrier strike groups to the region to defend Israel from threats from other countries, including Iran, opening a new front in the current war in Gaza.

“The aircraft was carrying out a training flight on Friday evening when it crashed and crashed,” EUCOM said in a brief statement.

Apart from not revealing the type of plane that crashed, EUCOM also did not provide information on how many people were on board the plane, or whether the incident occurred on land or sea.

“However, we can categorically say that the aircraft incident was purely training related and there was no indication of hostile activity,” EUCOM added.

“Out of respect for the affected families, we will not be releasing any further information regarding the personnel involved at this time.”

Apart from several air bases in the Middle East region, the US military also has the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group which operates in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A second carrier strike group, led by the carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, was also in the region recently, but has since bypassed the Suez Canal to the Middle East to further deter hostile acts against Israel or any attempts to expand Israel-Hamas war.

In another accident last year, an F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet carried by the carrier USS Harry S. Truman flew off and crashed into the sea due to unexpected bad weather during a refueling mission in the Mediterranean. The jet sank thousands of meters under the sea, but was found a month later.

(but)