The United States’ V-22 Osprey military aircraft crashed with 8 people on board near an island in western Japan on Wednesday (29/11/2023). Photo/via NDTV

TOKYO – A V-22 Osprey military aircraft owned United States of America (AS) crashed near an island in western Japan on Wednesday (29/11/2023). Japan’s Coast Guard said the plane was carrying eight people.

According to Japan’s Coast Guard, it has deployed a patrol boat and aircraft to the location off the coast of Yakushima Island, but did not have further details about the incident, including the condition of the eight people on board the plane.

US troops in Japan, as quoted by Reuters, said they were still gathering information about the incident.

The crash occurred at around 14.47 local time near the island’s airport, and witnesses said the plane’s left engine appeared to be on fire as it crashed.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the plane disappeared from radar at 14.40 local time.

In August, a US Osprey aircraft also crashed off the coast of northern Australia while transporting troops during a routine military exercise, killing three US Marine Corps personnel.

Another crash occurred in the sea off the island of Okinawa in southern Japan in December 2016, leading to the plane being temporarily grounded by the US military.

The tilt-rotor aircraft, which can fly like helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, are operated by the US Marine Corps, US Navy and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

The deployment of the Osprey in Japan has been controversial, with critics saying the hybrid aircraft is prone to accidents.

The American and Japanese militaries declared the area safe.

