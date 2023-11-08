loading…

US media, the New York Times reported, America is worried that ATACMS missiles will not make a difference in Ukraine. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – The officials United States of America (US) reportedly doubts the effectiveness of long-range missiles that the President reluctantly approved Joe Biden to be given to Ukraine . They said the missiles may not make a significant difference in Kiev’s conflict with Russian forces.

At issue is the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which Biden agreed to provide to Ukraine in September after previously holding back concerns that the weapon could escalate the conflict by allowing Kiev to fire deep into Russian territory.

“Now the fear about ATACMS is that they won’t make a big difference because the Russians are learning how to park their planes out of range of weapons,” the New York Times reported, citing unnamed Biden aides, as quoted by RT, Wednesday (8/ 11/2023).

The New York Times reports Biden faces limits” on his influence on the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts. US officials were troubled by comments last week from Ukrainian Gen. Valery Zaluzhny admitting he did not expect a major “breakthrough” on the battlefield.

“Many of Biden’s staff agree that the conflict has reached a stalemate,” the newspaper said.

“But they worry that General Zaluzhny’s outspokenness will make it harder for Republicans to vote for aggressive war funding,” the report continued.

Biden administration officials also worry that the comments could encourage Putin to “go all out” and wait for a possible rollback of U.S. support for Ukraine if Donald Trump or other Republicans win next year’s presidential election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed for months to persuade Washington to provide ATACMS, saying it was essential to strike deep behind Russia’s defense lines. Zelensky claimed to have used the missile for the first time on October 17, and said it had “proved” to be effective.