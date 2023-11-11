loading…

The US is concerned that the death toll from Israel’s brutal attacks in the Gaza Strip has reached 11,000. Photo/Al Jazeera

NEW DELHI – United States of America (US) voiced its concern regarding the death toll in Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza Strip which continues to increase. Most recently, Palestinian health officials said the death toll in five weeks of Israeli bombing had reached 11,000 people.

Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants escalated near and around a hospital in besieged and overcrowded Gaza City, which Palestinian officials said was hit by explosions and gunfire.

“Too many Palestinians have been killed; too many have suffered in recent weeks,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his strongest comments to date on the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire in Gaza told reporters during a visit to India as quoted by Reuters, Saturday (11/10/2023).

Blinken welcomed Israel’s four-hour daily humanitarian pause the White House announced on Thursday but said more action was needed to protect Gaza civilians.

The White House said Thursday local time that Israel agreed to halt military operations in the northern part of Gaza for four hours a day, and the army said Palestinians on Friday were allowed to leave the roads for seven hours in the south, but there was no sign of fighting. stop.

Israel has increasingly faced calls for restraint in its months-long war with Hamas, but has said that the Islamist militants, who attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and took hostages, would take advantage of the ceasefire to regroup.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC that Israel must stop bombing the Gaza Strip and killing civilians. He added that there was no justification for the increasing number of civilian casualties.

“De facto, today, civilians are being bombed – de facto. These babies, these women, these old people were bombed and killed. So there’s no reason for it and no legitimacy. So we urge Israel to stop,” he said on Friday. .

The Israeli army said Palestinians were allowed to leave the area for more than seven hours along the southern road on Friday, but there was no sign the fighting would stop.