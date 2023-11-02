loading…

US intelligence believes Iran will exercise restraint in the Gaza war.

GAZA – The United States intelligence community believes – for now – that Iran and its proxies are calibrating their response to Israel’s military intervention in Gaza to avoid direct conflict with Israel or the United States while still imposing costs on its adversaries.

But the US is also well aware that Iran does not maintain perfect control over its umbrella of proxies – especially over Lebanon’s Hezbollah, the largest and most capable of the group. Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas, the group that attacked Israel on October 7, and has long positioned itself as fighting against Israel. US officials are deeply concerned that the group’s internal politics could cause Hezbollah to escalate tensions.

The US also does not always have perfect visibility into communications between Iran and its various proxies, according to sources familiar with US intelligence in the region.

“The problem is that not all proxies respect Tehran equally – lumping them together is a mistake,” said Jonathan Panikoff, a former senior intelligence analyst who specialized in the region, as reported by CNN.

“The question is, if Hamas really looked like it was in trouble, would Hezbollah and Iran agree if Hezbollah launched a major attack to save Hamas or would they differ – and I don’t think we know yet,” Panikoff said.

Tehran knows that if Hezbollah escalates conflict with Israel or the United States. “That would likely trigger an immediate backlash against Iran that could have devastating consequences for the country,” said a US official, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity.

The types of low-level attacks launched by various proxy groups against Israel and the US since October 7 have caused the US to deploy a large number of military assets, forcing Israel to mobilize its troops and ammunition. “That makes Iran appear to be acting inappropriately regarding the killing of Palestinians in Gaza, this person said – while avoiding direct conflict,” the CNN source said.

US officials believe this was a coordinated strategy. The Iranian military general in charge of managing Iran’s proxy network has been in and out of Beirut since October 7, according to local media, where he has held meetings with members of Hezbollah, Hamas and other Iran-backed groups. All consider themselves part of the “Axis of Resistance” against Israel.

But the strategy could backfire, causing the conflict to spread – even if neither side wants it, some US officials have warned.

Senior Biden administration officials have repeatedly and publicly warned Iran and its proxies not to escalate the conflict. Former President Donald Trump said days after the attack his message to Iran and Hezbollah was: “No. Don’t. Don’t. Don’t.”

