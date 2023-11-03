loading…

Russian Wagner Mercenaries are said to be sending sophisticated missiles to Hezbollah, Lebanon. Photo/ Vitaly V. Kuzmin

WASHINGTON – United States (US) intelligence accused Russian mercenaries, the Wagner Group, of preparing to send advanced missile systems to Hezbollah.

According to American intelligence, this step followed clashes between the Lebanese militia group and the Israeli military in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.

Quoting a report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Saturday (4/2023), American officials are currently monitoring discussions between Wagner and the Hamas-supporting militia in Lebanon regarding the possibility of sending the SA-22, an anti-aircraft missile system to combat air attacks.

The SA-22 system, also known as the Pantsir-S1, is a truck-mounted anti-aircraft weapon system.

This weapon was also used in the Russo-Ukrainian war and could be used in the Middle East by Iran-backed militia groups for defensive purposes against Israeli air attacks.

In addition, as the Israel-Hamas war escalates, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah also increase along the Lebanese border.

According to US officials, the SA-22s have not yet been sent to Lebanon, but they highlighted that some Hezbollah and Wagner personnel are currently stationed in Syria.

It remains unclear whether the weapons could be transported from Lebanon to Gaza to help Hamas counter Israeli airstrikes.

Additionally, Russian officials have not commented on alleged discussions between Wagner and Hezbollah.