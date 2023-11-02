loading…

Illustration from the US House Oversight Committee’s Republican majority memo, November 1, 2023. Photo/X/©Oversight.house.gov

WASHINGTON – Republican members of the United States Congress have evidence that US President Joe Biden personally benefited from his son Hunter Biden selling access to the family to China.

Congressman James Comer announced this on Wednesday (1/11/2023). Republicans continue to highlight scandals between the Biden family and various foreign companies around the world.

“Not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it turns out that the laundered Chinese money amounting to USD40,000 (Rp. 633 million) also ended up in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check. And the Oversight Committee has it,” said Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, in a video message.

The 12-page memo created by Republican committee staff purports to show a money trail from personal checks written by James and Sarah Biden, the current president’s brother and his wife, on September 3, 2017.

The check itself said it was “loan repayment,” but the money originally came from Chinese energy giant CEFC and was funneled through the president’s son, Hunter Biden, according to the memo.

Biden’s son Hunter and his brother James began working with CEFC in 2016, when Joe Biden was still Barack Obama’s vice president.

The company committed to investing $10 million in a joint venture with the Biden family, which according to records found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop would include a ten percent stake for the “big man,” widely understood to be his father.

On July 30, 2017, Hunter sent a WhatsApp message to CEFC colleague Raymond Zhao, asking to know where the money was, “I’m sitting here with my father and we want to understand why the commitments made have not been fulfilled. I am very concerned that the Chairman has changed his mind and violated our agreement without telling me or that he is unaware that the promises and guarantees he has made have not been kept. Tell the director that I want to resolve this issue now before it gets out of hand. And now that means tonight.”

The response from Zhao, dated July 31, said that CEFC was “willing to work with the family.”

According to Comer, this was proof the “extortion scheme was working.”