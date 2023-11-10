loading…

An Israeli soldier gestures as military vehicles maneuver, amid the ongoing ground invasion in the northern Gaza Strip, November 8, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden’s chief military adviser said a solution to the fighting in Gaza could help stop civilians from joining the ranks of the Palestinian resistance.

“That’s why when we talk about time, the sooner you get to the point where you stop hostilities, the less conflict you will have against civilians who now want to become the next members of Hamas,” General Charles Q Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted as saying Reuters.

Brown added that Israel has a very big goal of destroying Hamas which has ruled the Gaza Strip since they won democratic elections held in 2006.

He also said Israel’s main goal was to target Hamas’ top leadership, a goal that could be achieved more quickly.

Brown told reporters before arriving in Japan yesterday that he believed the longer the conflict lasted, the more difficult it would become.

With the blessing and support of America and the West, Israel launched devastating ground and air attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing nearly 11,000 Palestinians and injuring nearly 30,000 others.

Israel’s barbaric attacks continue in the Gaza Strip despite international condemnation. Israeli troops and settlers also killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians in the West Bank during the war in Gaza.

