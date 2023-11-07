One year after the presidential elections in the United States, Trump leads the polls in five ‘swing states’. The former president is almost certain to return to the White House

One year afterElection Day American the two probable duelists find themselves faced with two great unknowns: one the collapse in popularitythe other the processes. Joe Biden81 years old in two weeks, and Donald Trump77, seem destined to be the oldest pair of challengers in American presidential history, but between now and November 5, 2024, Election Day, anything can happen.



Biden is besieged by disastrous polls, which see him succumb to Trump in five of the six “swing states”, the key states, those that oscillate between Democrats and Republicans. The advantage for the tycoon varies between 4 and 10 percentage points. If those numbers were to be confirmed at the polling station, theformer president would almost certainly be certain to return to the White House.

And this despite the over ninety charges against him in four investigations, and the civil trial underway in New York. The tycoon continues to be popular and enjoy the trust of Americans, especially in the economic field.

The Bideconomicsas Biden’s economic agenda has been dubbed, and which has led to historic lows in the unemployment rate, it doesn’t seem to have convinced voters to be guided by the right person.

The crisis in the Middle East evoked the precedent of another Democrat, Jimmy Carter, who failed in his bid for a second term bowed by the exhausting negotiations for the release of the American hostages held by Iran and by the tension with the then Soviet Union , dealing with another invasion, not of Ukraine, but of Afghanistan.

Now the sense of disorientation does not only concern independents. Even among the Democratic base there is a desire for a change, to the point that Barack Obama’s historic strategist, David Axelrod, analyzing the latest polls published by the New York Times and Siena College, asked himself whether running for office in 2024 “is a decision wise” and whether running again is “a choice for his own good or that of the country”.

Considering that Obama is behind Axelrod, this unusual comment was seen as a significant signal. Trump, as mentioned, leads the polls in five”swing state“: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania, while is back by two points in Wisconsin.

These are numbers that scare the Democrats to the point that the pressure becomes stronger for some of the big names to come out and give a turning point at the presidential race. And, perhaps, someone is thinking about it, even if without doing so openly.

The governor of California Gavin Newsom and the governor of Illinois JB Pritzker have written a check to finance the campaign for mayor of Charleston of the African-American Democrat Clay Middleton, involved in the municipal elections tomorrow together with five other candidates, including the incumbent mayor, a another Democrat, John Tecklenburg. According to some analysts, it is a sign of the desire of the two governors to send a signal to the party that goes beyond their state of competence.

Both are seen by the base as a happy alternative to Biden: both younger than the current president, with a reassuring American Wasp surname, very popular in their two states. Newsom56 years old, has the charisma and looks of a Hollywood actor on his side, but the limitation of being Californian, a characteristic not much loved in rural America, which sees those from the West Coast as the prototype of radical chic like New Yorkers .

Pritzker, 58 years old, a millionaire philanthropist devoted to politics, is considered a man of action but less famous than Newsom. In this moment of disorientation among the base, it is on them that Democratic voters place their hopes of a surprise candidacy.

Among the Republicans, however, there seems to be no doubt: the ideal candidate is Trump, the only one capable of enthusing the conservative base. The indictments and trials have not dented his popularity and the idea that the tycoon, as reported by the New York Times, is planning revenge against all his former collaborators, once he returns to the White House, on the one hand scares the Democrats and on the other the other exalts the Republicans.

The tycoon would be determined, if he were to become president of the United States again, to use the Justice Department to launch investigations into Biden, the former attorney general William Barr and the former chief of staff Mark Milley, who in recent months had distanced himself between Trump. Rumors that are intensifying while waiting for it to go on stage, Wednesday evening, the third televised debate between the candidates conservatives in the presidential primaries.

The appointment is scheduled for 8pm, when in Italy it will be two in the morning, from the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida, not far from Trump’s resort, who, as in the two previous debates, will not participate.

He doesn’t need it. The first two debates turned into televised brawls between the candidates, with no one really emerging as a credible challenger. Florida governor Ron DeSantis didn’t take off, while former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley gained points, but not enough. Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, dropped out of the race. Others will do so in the coming weeks if the polls do not indicate a change in trend.

But at the moment it seems unlikely. Therefore, less than a year after the vote, the situation appears to have crystallized into an American paradox: the Democrats have an official candidate, Biden, who many base voters would not want; while the Republicans must officially choose one, knowing however that there is only one name for the base. Biden versus Trumptherefore, a duel that is almost obvious at the moment, but ultimately, between polls and investigations, not even so certain.

