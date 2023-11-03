loading…

Hezbollah members hold military exercises to commemorate the Day of Resistance and Liberation, in Aaramta, Lebanon, May 21, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Aziz Taher

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) sees no signs that Hezbollah is preparing a major attack against Israel.

This assessment was revealed by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby to reporters at the White House on Thursday (2/11/2023).

“Obviously, we are concerned about the continued attacks on Israeli forces in the north, as is Israel,” said Kirby.

He explained, “But I believe we have not seen any specific indication that Hezbollah is ready to attack with full force.”

Earlier in the day, Shiite militias said they had attacked 19 Israeli positions across the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah also said around 50 of its fighters were killed over the past month in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver his first public speech since Israel went to war with Hamas, following the Palestinian group’s attack on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

A Hezbollah video circulating on social media shows Nasrallah will “push the button” and openly enter the conflict, as Yemen has done.

“We’ll see what he has to say,” said Kirby’s response when asked what the US expected from Nasrallah’s speech.