The US denies giving Israel the green light to attack Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – United States of America (US) denies giving Israel green light to attack al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip .The US previously supported Zionist claims that the medical facilities were used for military purposes.

Speaking on Wednesday local time, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby denied Hamas’ accusations that President Joe Biden’s administration was involved in the attack.

“We do not allow their military operations around the hospital,” Kirby told reporters as reported by Al Jazeera, Thursday (16/11/2023).

Kirby declined to say whether Israel gave the US advance warning of the attack during talks between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

“I won’t go into detail about the talks,” he said, adding that the US did not expect to map everything out.

The US previously stated that intelligence assessments supported Israel’s claim that al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, was located on top of a large Hamas command center.

Kirby said the US remained comfortable with its own intelligence assessments.

Israeli forces raided Al-Shifa Hospital, which houses hundreds of patients and thousands of Palestinian refugees, on Wednesday morning, sparking concern from international organizations and political leaders.

“Hospitals are not battlefields,” said the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and emergency aid coordinator, Martin Griffiths, in a post on social media in response to the attack.