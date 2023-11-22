loading…

Israeli artillery units fire towards the Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon said it continues to supply Israel with 155mm artillery shells, M precision-guided munitions and air defense systems.

The United States (US) continues to supply weapons even though Israel ignores the lives of civilians in Gaza in every brutal attack.

In a statement issued Tuesday (21/11/2023), the Pentagon stated they were “providing military assistance to (Israeli) forces from American bases located inside (Israel) and from elsewhere.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration has pledged $14.3 billion in military aid to Israel, in addition to annual aid of $3.4 billion.

Unwavering military support for Israel is one of the rare issues that brings Democrats and Republicans together in Congress and the Senate.

A report by the Congressional Research Service revealed, “Since October 7, the Biden administration has accelerated the provision of military and security assistance to Israel, including small-diameter bombs (250 pounds), interceptor missiles, combined direct attack munitions, and 155 mm artillery shells.”

More than 30 aid organizations have sent a letter to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urging him “not to send 155 mm caliber shells specifically, as they are indiscriminate and used in the Gaza Strip, one of the most densely populated areas in the world.”

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports some lawmakers are wondering whether a proposed direct commercial sale of 24,000 assault rifles worth $34 million to Israel would end up in the hands of illegal settlers, wreaking havoc in the occupied West Bank.

For 46 consecutive days, Israeli colonial forces, with the support of the United States and mercenaries, launched a devastating aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, killing more than 14,128 Palestinians, 5,840 of them children, and nearly 6,800 others are still missing, in addition to more than 30,000 people injured.

