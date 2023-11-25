loading…

US citizens were not included in the list of hostage groups released by Hamas on Friday. President Joe Biden admitted that he did not know when his citizens would be freed by Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The Hamas group on Friday released 24 hostages they had held for more than six weeks with Israel. However, citizens from the United States (US) were not included in the first round of hostage release.

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was agreed to last four days starting Friday morning local time when the first group of hostages was released.

The first batch of hostages released included 13 Israelis held in Gaza since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. The remainder are 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen.

In return, 39 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons.

Qatar was the main negotiator for the exchange of hostages and prisoners. The US also played a role in the negotiations.

“In coordination with government ministries and security authorities, we have prepared to immediately receive the freed hostages and provide them with all necessary support,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said ahead of the release of the 13 Israeli hostages on Friday.

“We have prepared several locations dedicated to their initial intake, including necessary medical supplies. After initial admission and medical treatment, they will proceed to hospital where they will be reunited with their families.”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden praised the release of two dozen hostages who had been held by Hamas for more than six weeks. However, Biden admitted that he did not know when the US hostages would be released.

Biden said that extensive US diplomacy, and mediation by regional countries such as Qatar and Egypt, helped bring about the release of the hostages on Friday.

“This is just the beginning, but it’s going well so far,” Biden said.