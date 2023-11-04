loading…

US-China tensions regarding alleged Huawei espionage are increasing. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – As part of the story of mutual accusations between the United States (US) and China Regarding technology and security issues, Beijing accused Washington of hacking the servers of telecommunications company Huawei in 2009.

In the past, many other countries have accused the Chinese government of possibly doing something similar by using Huawei products for spying purposes. Huawei is also accused of stealing intellectual property from a number of foreign technology companies.

But in this case, it is the tensions between the US and China that are attracting the most global attention.

The US Congress has begun receiving warnings regarding Huawei since 2012. In 2017-2018, the US Congress restricted several federal agencies from using the telecommunications giant’s equipment.

In 2019, US companies were banned from doing business with Huawei, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated the company a national security threat. Huawei has been charged with stealing trade secrets, conspiracy, money laundering, bank fraud, ignoring US sanctions against Iran, and obstruction of justice.

In 2020, foreign semiconductor manufacturers were prohibited from sending their products to Huawei without a license. Two years later, an FBI investigation found that Huawei equipment could be used to disrupt US military communications, including those related to nuclear weapons.

Now, US President Joe Biden has imposed a new ban. This year, Biden has signed legislation prohibiting Chinese manufacturers from acquiring chips or chipmaking equipment made with US parts anywhere in the world.

Quoting from Asian Lite, Saturday (4/11/2023), a number of global telecommunications companies also accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets for a long time. In 2003, Cisco filed a lawsuit alleging that its source code appeared in Huawei products. In 2017, a US jury found Huawei guilty of stealing intellectual property from T-Mobile.

One of the world’s leading providers of fifth generation (5G) mobile technology, Huawei was founded in 1987 and is based in Shenzhen, China. The company claims to be a private company owned by employees, but the exact ownership structure is unknown.