Al-Tanf military post in southern Syria. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Joe Biden ordered air strikes on weapons warehouses in Syria suspected of being used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated groups.

The attack marks Washington’s latest response to drone and rocket attacks on its bases in the region.

“Two US F-15 fighter jets carried out the latest air strikes on Wednesday (8/11/2023) in eastern Syria,” said a Pentagon statement.

This attack followed an attack in the same region on October 26, 2023 against an Iran-backed militant group that Washington accused of being responsible for attacks on its bases.

Illegal US posts in Syria and Iraqi military bases have been attacked 38 times since October 17, reflecting rising tensions in the region amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that regional powers will not remain silent and that a “new front” will open if Washington continues to support Israel in its bombing of Gaza.

A total of 45 US troops were injured in the drone and rocket attacks. The October 18 attack on al-Asad air base in Iraq resulted in the death of a US contractor who died while taking shelter there.

“The United States is fully prepared to take any further action necessary to protect our people and facilities,” the Pentagon said. “We urge that any escalation does not occur.”

US troops have still illegally occupied oil-rich areas in northeastern Syria since 2014, with the aim of fighting the Islamic State (ISIS).

The occupation continues even though the terrorist group has been defeated by Russian, US, Syrian and Iranian forces in areas under Damascus control.

