Palestinians search for victims at the site of an Israeli attack on residents’ houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Fadi Whadi

WASHINGTON – The United States (US) and Israel are considering various options to handle possible conflict in Gaza if Hamas loses the war.

“Some of the considerations include placing the enclave under temporary UN supervision or deploying a multinational force to maintain security,” said a Bloomberg News report citing a number of sources.

The report said on Tuesday (31/10/2023) that the presence of multinational forces in Gaza could include armed forces from the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, according to the report, US President Joe Biden believes that deploying a small group of US troops to Gaza could be politically risky.

The United States has not yet made a decision on whether it will again send US troops to Gaza to help maintain security in the territory if Hamas loses, according to the report.

“Discussions regarding plans for Gaza, if Israel succeeds in eliminating Hamas, are still in the early stages and open to many changes,” the report said.

US officials, according to the report, believe these options are premature or unlikely

Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a Palestinian Authority takeover of Gaza’s governance and security would “make the most sense” after the current conflict with Israel ends.

He added, letting Hamas or Israel control Gaza is not an option.

Additionally, the top US diplomat said that if a Palestinian Authority was not possible, he suggested that there be an interim government and security arrangement led by other countries in the region or international bodies, but ultimately, there would need to be an agreement between the two countries.

