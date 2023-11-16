loading…

The US and EU will send UN troops to Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A multinational peacekeeping force will be deployed in Gaza after the war ends in the enclave.

A source who declined to be named revealed this to Bloomberg. He said officials who discussed the idea “acknowledged there are still big questions about whether such an operation could be carried out in Gaza,” especially given Israel’s skepticism.

But officials believe that raising the prospect of establishing a UN force could encourage Israel to end its offensive on Gaza, which has caused more than 11,000 deaths and a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israeli officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told Bloomberg that they were skeptical that the UN force would be effective, and that Israeli forces hoped to be able to enter and leave Gaza “at will”.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its warplanes had attacked several Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

It said that fighters in Lebanon had earlier in the day launched anti-tank missiles into the Biranit and Rosh Hanikra areas. There were no fatalities.

Additionally, General Michael Kurilla is expected to meet with senior Israeli officials during his visit.

Kurilla is commander of the Pentagon’s Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East and Central Asia.

The US has sent additional personnel to the region in an effort to prevent further escalation as bases in Iraq and Syria housing US troops have been attacked dozens of times since the war began.

(ahm)