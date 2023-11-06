The legacy of Money Heist still haunts the actress, who returns to her old ways in F. Gary Gray’s next film.

Escaping the past is never easy, and that applies exactly the same to movie stars. And if not, ask Ursula Corberowho played Tokio during the five seasons of La casa de papel and, despite having played very diverse roles, is once again reached by the heist genre in Liftthe next movie for Netflix from F. Gary Graydirector of The Italian Job.

After causing a sensation with The Body on Fire, the actress returns to Netflix as part of a gang of robbers who, on this occasion, are going to become saviors of the day, if they know what is good for them.

Lift is a star-studded film: in addition to Úrsula Corberó, the cast includes Kevin Hart, Paul Anderson, Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Viveik Kalra, Jean Reno, Oli Green and Yunjee Kim.

Like The Italian Job, Lift turns thieves into heroes, but this time out of sheer necessity and the old and always welcome instinct of self-preservation. He aligns himself more with The Rock or The Suicide Squad, to give two examples.

Netflix returns to the heist genre

If you head to the top of this article, you’ll find the trailer for Lift, where you’ll find a taste of the light-hearted tone of this high-flying film…literally.

In Lift, a gang of robbers receives an ultimatum that they cannot ignore: either they save the world or they will end up in prison.

Their assignment is clear: they must steal cargo from a plane in mid-flight to prevent the financing of a terrorist attack that could end the lives of many people.

The film was scheduled to be released in 2023, but delays caused by strikes by writers and actors have led to its debut on Netflix on 12th of Januarywhen Lift will be available to all subscribers.