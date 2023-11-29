You need to know the Ursaluna’s best moves in Pokémon GO if you want to have a chance to win in competitive battles against other trainers.

With the announcement of the new season and requests for changes in the Gyms, it is likely that many things are about to change. However, you can still enjoy November Raids and other events of the month. This includes looking at the benefits of Ampharos and other surprises in the game.

But without a doubt one of the activities you will want to do is participate in the GO Battle League, although you will need to know a few things if you want to compete with Ursaluna.

Ursaluna’s moves and statistics in Pokémon GO

Ursaluna in Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although practically as flexible when it comes to combat.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Ground and Normal Weaknesses: Fighting, Water, Grass and Ice Resistances: Poison, Rock, Ghost and Electric

Regarding his statistics, Ursaluna It stands out for its Attack of 243, as well as its HP of 277 and finally its Defense of 181.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Ursaluna in Pokémon GO are the following:

Tackle (Normal) Rock Punch (Fighting)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Aerial Strike (Flying) Thunder Fist (Electric) Fire Fist (Fire) Equine Force (Ground)

Ursaluna’s best moves for the competitive

Now that you know the basics about the movements of Ursaluna in Pokémon GOwe will help you choose the best ones for the fights.

Unlike other monsters, Ursaluna does not have fast moves that are at the top of the meta. But between its two options, the most recommended is Tackle, since it has the best energy regeneration and recharge, in addition to benefiting from the STAB multiplier.

Regarding its charged movement, it has much more flexibility, as is usually the case. His best move is his Elite charged attack, Equine Force, which also benefits from STAB. You can complement it with various options depending on your encounter, but Thunder Fist is the most popular option.

Your moves will give you an easy encounter when you have the type advantage and you can even hold out quite a bit at a disadvantage. Not for nothing is it one of the best Pokémon that exists, even in the main series.

Ursaluna in the competitive: Is it viable?

Now that you know the best moves Ursaluna in Pokémon GOyou must be wondering if these make it a viable option for competitive PvP.

If we look at the PvPoke ranking we find that this monster is a threat in the Master Ball League. Ursaluna XL is ranked #28, immediately surpassed only by some meta favorites like Zarude, Landorus, and Yvelta. But things are very different in the Ultra Ball League, where, being limited, it ranks #522, an indication that there are many better alternatives.

This tells us that Ursaluna is a good option only in the highest league, and even then there are many better Pokémon. It may not be worth evolving Ursaluna with 100 Candy and waiting for a moon if you want to win competitive games.

Even in the Master Ball League you would have great difficulty against rivals like Swampert, Gyarados, Dialga, Mewtwo, among others. But if this is your current best Pokémon, you might win a few games along the way.

This is everything you can expect from the best Ursaluna moves in Pokémon GO. Remember to use its XL size variant whenever you have the opportunity to get greater attack power.