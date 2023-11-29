King crossover rules the European country. And if you, as a Nissan Leaf driver, have not yet been converted to crossover-ism, the next generation will! Yep, Nissan will launch three new electric crossovers/SUVs in the coming years and the third generation Leaf will be one of them.

Not a complete surprise, but still…

This news does not come as a complete bolt from the blue. Nissan previously announced that the next generation Leaf would adopt design features from the Chill-Out concept. So consider a higher ride height, but a streamlined roofline. The third generation Leaf will be launched next year, will be based on the CMF-EV platform of the Ariya and will be produced in Sunderland (England). Not much later, an electric Juke will be launched that will market itself as the broader alternative.

Although the Leaf has been making waves on the continent since its launch, we cannot deny that the second generation is a bit of a mess. With alternatives such as the Renault Mégane E-Tech, VW ID.3 and MG4, the market has become much more competitive. Yet it is not all bad news that is happening. When Nissan launched the Leaf in 2010, it paid about $1,000 per kWh of battery (and made a loss on each car). Today that is barely $150 per kWh.