A statue of a snow penis stands tall in a city in Russia. Photo/Telegram/@SvetEKB

MOSCOW – Officials in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg have asked police to investigate a series of penis-shaped snow statues that keep appearing across the city.

Deputy Mayor Alexei Bubnov has instructed the public to destroy any visible organs of the attacker.

The first winter snow in the Urals last month brought an unusual snowman onto the streets of Ekaterinburg.

A towering snow penis, complete with anatomically correct veins, appears in a park outside the city’s opera house.

The penis statue stood proudly all day before city employees toppled it with a tractor and smashed it with shovels.

Pompous imitators soon erected similar works of art in parks throughout the city. One of the perpetrators made a short but sturdy statue of a penis on the hood of a parked car.

“Law enforcement may need to get to work,” Deputy Mayor Alexei Bubnov told local news outlet It’s My City on Friday.

“If they insult someone, it is most likely an administrative violation. Engage law enforcement and destroy it. “This is a provocation, and we have to fight these people,” he said.

Bubnov also asked the public to take matters into their own hands and take down these penises wherever they see them.