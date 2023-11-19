Suara.com – Singer Vidi Aldiano is again undergoing treatment at the hospital. He also asked his followers for prayers to be healed from the illness he was suffering from.

This was revealed by Sheila Dara’s husband on his personal Instastory. He also posted his hand which had been on an IV drip.

Vidi Aldiano (Instagram/@vidialdiano)

“SPA DAY, its that time of the month again. Pray for my friends to get well soon,” wrote Vidi.

He admitted that he really hoped that his followers and colleagues would pray for him to recover from his illness.

“We really need prayers,” he continued.

As is known, Vidi Aldiano is reportedly suffering from kidney cancer. previously he had surgery.

In the past year, the cancer cells have spread to several parts of his body. He didn’t want to explain his illness. But he admits he is a cancer fighter.