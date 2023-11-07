Road races, praised by many and hated by just as many, are a facade of motorcycling that we don’t often hear about. These competitions have always fascinated us at Moto.it and for this reason we have decided to tell you about the Sunday of the Italian Speed ​​Championship in Volterra, a legendary stage, loved by all enthusiasts.

On 16 and 17 September 2023, the SS68 was the scene of the spectacular race weekend. There are no grandstands, the races are watched on the side of the road – in safe spots – immersed in the fields and Tuscan hills. The air you breathe is magical. Despite the obvious danger of road races in the paddock, no one talks about it, it is a factor that those who run this type of racing have already calculated. Despite this, the thought is recurring and canceling it before leaving, for many, is the most difficult thing.

We interviewed everyone: from the pilots – including Luca Salvadori, wildcard – to the amateurs, who told the background of these competitions. Between travel, races and organisation, you’re away from home for three days, all to do two climbs lasting a handful of seconds each. All condensed in those moments, magic.

This is the world of uphill racing. To be summed up in three concepts: respect, passion and adrenaline. Good vision!