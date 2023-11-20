We show you how the equipment works and the improvements we can make to our backpack in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

It is necessary improve our equipment in the new zombies mode of the remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, how the armor plate capacity, backpack or inventory limit, gas mask and many others. It must be taken into account that these improvements once made are permanent in that operation, unless we fall in battle or cannot extract in time.

MWZ improvements and equipment

These improvements are necessary and mandatory if we want to look for higher level activities and even greater rewards, inevitable if we want to get into areas of greater threat such as the red or orange zone on the map, let it be said, they are quite tough, especially for beginners. Let’s see what improvements we have and their starting costs.

All improvements for our operator can be acquired in exchange for essence at supply stations, boxes on the map, also marked with an icon, in which we can buy or even sell items that we do not need from our inventory. Keep in mind that It will take quite a bit of essence to purchase all the upgrades.so several games will probably be necessary.

Depending on the area we are in we will have more or fewer improvements to buywith zones we mean by threat, how the red, orange or gray area of ​​the map.

Base improvements from the gray area onwards

We start with the base improvements of the gray area, the main one in which we will appear at the beginning.

Armor plate: 150 essence.Gas mask: 1000 essence.Armor Upgrade: 2000 essence.Backpack Upgrade (inventory): 2000 essence.Cluster Mine (streak): 2000 essence.Mercenary Fortress Key: 2000 essence.Precision Air Attack (Streak): 5000 essence.

In greater threat zones, such as orange or red, we can Further expand armor plates, backpack inventory or gas mask durability. Although we have to spend more we will also have access to better streaks to buy, an auto-revive and other great rewards and more experience. The greater the risk, the greater the reward.

