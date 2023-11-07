We continue to receive more Nintendo-related data. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, after knowing the updated number of Nintendo Switch sold, we now have the list of figures of updated sales of the most successful games on the console. These are:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57.01 million units Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 43.38 million units Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 32.44 million units Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.15 million units Super Mario Odyssey – 26.95 million units Pokemon Sword / Shield – 26.02 million units Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 23.23 million units Super Mario Party – 19.66 million units Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 19.50 million units New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.70 million units Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 12.58 million units Mario Party Superstars – 11.44 million units Nintendo Switch Sports – 10.77 million units Pikmin 4 – 2.61 million units

What did you think of the news?

