The whole of Zwolle-Zuid and the Marslanden business park, where the Albert Heijn distribution center is located, has been affected. According to an Enexis spokesperson, part of the affected area was quickly connected again and everyone was connected again at 12.44 p.m. According to Enexis, the cause of the disruption must be sought in the maintenance work on the electricity grid at the Weteringkade in Zwolle.