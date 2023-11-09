Mini PCs are gradually gaining popularity, especially among users who want a basic and cheap computer that they can use as a multimedia server, but there is much more, and some users prefer powerful models, as powerful as possible.

For them There are sellers on AliExpress that allow you to choose what components you want the Mini PC to have and they send it to you assembled and completely ready to work, even with components as top as an Intel Core i9. This model is one of those that offer top-of-the-line configurations.

In addition to the processor, you can also choose RAM or storage, so you have many options to choose from, even reaching 64GB of RAM, which certainly few people need in their daily lives.

Mini PC Configurable en AliExpress

The most complete model costs more than 1,000 euros, but it would come with i9 and 2TB of SSD storage, so you may prefer a much cheaper one, a matter of taste and needs.

In any case, shipping is totally free to any part of Spain and also faster than you probably think, since AliExpress has improved a lot in recent years and months in the speed of deliveries.

It should be noted that the processor would be an Intel, the version you select, 13th Generationso we are not talking at all about an obsolete and outdated chip, something that is unfortunately common in the sector, but about one of the latest and most efficient that Intel has presented.

It also has other details such as WiFi 6 or USB 3.2 and USB Type C Thunderbolt ports, but what it does not have is a dedicated graphics card, and that is normal because no Mini PC has it, so no matter how “gamer” you are It is not going to be the same as a regular gaming desktop PC or even a laptop.

A key detail is that it comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, so you save yourself the always cumbersome process of having to install it yourself, which is not complicated but it spoils the party of opening a new computer a little.

Obviously you are going to have to use an external monitor and peripherals such as keyboard and mouse, essential in all desktop PCs, whether they are mini or not.

