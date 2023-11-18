Normally Amazon gives us the option of a return period of 30 days from the consumer’s receipt of the product. But this changes during special times or specific dates and this is the case with Black Friday.

Until what date can I return?

Amazon, on its returns website, tells us that the return of most products from its online store is within a period of thirty days, but things change every year when Black Friday arrives. Amazon being aware that many of our purchases are for gifts and we don’t always get it right or the person we give the gift to doesn’t always want what we offer, we can keep it stored for much longer.

If you buy on Black Friday and if you have bought any discounted product now you will have until January 31, 2024 to return it.

On the occasion of Black Friday, the purchases we make on Amazon They will have a return period of three months. From November 1 to December 31, what you buy can be returned until January 31, 2024.

In any case and if you have any doubt about whether the product complies with these conditions, we can consult it directly from its file. When you go to buy any device or anything on Amazon you can go to their page and on the right side we will see the delivery details, free returns, price… Under the “add to cart” and “buy now” buttons we will find who sells and who sends it. And just below this information and, as seen in the screenshot, you will find until when is the return date for that product.

If you take a look during these days you will see that it indicates “It can be returned until January 31, 2024.”

What if they aren’t Black Friday deals?

It’s okay if what you buy is not on sale but you have seen it and you liked it and you don’t want it to run out. A toy that you know will wear out later, for example. In that case, the return policy is exactly the same. Keep in mind that this does not always apply but it does apply to most products. What we buy from November 1 to December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2024 without problem.

Exceptions

Not everything may apply to this policy if, for example, you buy food products. You may buy coffee on Black Friday for the capsules in your coffee maker, for example. Then conditions may vary and that you do not have until January 31, 2024 to return it, for logical reasons that go beyond Amazon policy.

We may also find exceptions when returning personalized products, but this will be normal if we buy something unique and exclusive for us. But, in any case, we can consult it for each product and the normal thing will be that any phone or TV or speaker that you buy during these days can be returned until January 31, 2024.