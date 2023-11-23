The British Sky News website said that the image shows part of the center of our galaxy, which is about 25,000 light-years away from Earth, in “unprecedented detail.”

He added: “The James Webb lens observed more than 50,000 stars and a group of protostars, which are stars that are still forming and gaining mass.”

He continued: “At the heart of this young group of stars, there is a huge protostar whose mass is 30 times greater than the mass of our sun.”

The source highlighted: “The star formation region, called Sagittarius C, is close enough to study individual stars using the James Webb Telescope, allowing scientists to collect information about how stars form in this environment.”

NASA stated: “The image will help astronomers learn more about how stars form in an extreme cosmic environment.”

For his part, the lead researcher on the monitoring team, Samuel Crowe, an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia, explained: “The photo taken by James Webb is amazing, and the information we will get from it is much better.”

He added: “Massive stars are factories that produce heavy elements in their nuclear cores, so understanding them better is like knowing the origin story of much of the universe.”