Miguel’s journey in La Voz is being surprising. The talent entered the contest to show that street musicians are also great artists.

The talent fell in love with Pablo López and Antonio Orozco from the first moment, but he chose the former as a coach.

In the Assaults, Antonio Orozco took the opportunity to keep Miguel’s talent. So the young man comes to the Direct in a new team and has done it in style.

Miguel has sung Me Matende C Tangana on the stage of La Voz proving that he is a great artist. The talent has received nice words from his new coach after his performance.

