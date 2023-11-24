Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan admitted that he would start his 2024 presidential election campaign from the capital city.

This campaign will be carried out directly by meeting the community.

“Starting (from) Jakarta first, it felt like that,” said Anies to journalists in the Senyaan Park area, Central Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023).

Even so, Anies did not answer in detail regarding his campaign plans in Jakarta.

“We will ask the public whether what they feel today is good. For example, whether basic necessities are affordable or expensive,” explained Anies.

“Is education affordable or unaffordable. Health matters are complicated or easy. Employment is easy or difficult,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Anies is now paired with vice presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin. Both are supported by the Change Coalition which consists of the NasDem Party, PKS and PKB.

For your information, the 2024 presidential election campaign period will only start on November 28. In the 2024 presidential election, the campaign will only be held for 75 days.

The 2024 presidential election’s quiet period will be held on February 11-13 2024. Then voting will be held on February 14.

Previously it was reported that presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, would start a series of campaigns in the 2024 presidential election from the Eastern Indonesia region.

This was conveyed by Ganjar in response to the question that the 2024 presidential election campaign period will begin by the General Election Commission (KPU) on Tuesday 28 November 2023.

“Maybe I will start from East (Indonesia),” said Ganjar when met in the Senayan area, Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023).

He said that his party had already arranged a schedule for him to face the campaign.

Then Ganjar advised that this campaign period should run peacefully. He then asked that the implementation be honest and fair.

“Facing the campaign, let’s maintain a peaceful situation. Let’s follow the rules so that it is truly implemented fairly,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, each contestant could also communicate with each other. Moreover, maintaining closeness so that after the 2024 presidential election, everyone will be united again.