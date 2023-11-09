Universal is building a new theme park in Orlando that will honor Universal’s monsters from classic movies: Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy… Epic Universe will be paradise for lovers of classic horror movies.

Universal goes from strength to strength with the construction of Epic Universeits new theme park scheduled to open in 2025 in the resort of Universal Orlando, Florida.

This park may sound familiar to you because it will have a new version of Super Nintendo World with the Donkey Kong area, but among its themed areas there will be one dedicated to Universal horror film classics.

For logical reasons, Universal has focused on the most modern and popular licenses to attract the public to its theme parks: Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Transformers, Super Mario, The Minions…

Epic Universe, on the other hand, will dedicate one of its areas to the Universal Monsters: The Mummy, Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, the Monster from the Black Lagoon, the Wolfman

Perhaps the plan would have been to dedicate it to Dark Universethe failed attempt to build a monster cinematic universe that failed with the 2017 The Mummy movie. Better: they will now be based mainly on the classics of the 1930s that laid the foundations of modern horror cinema.

Classic movie monsters will invade Epic Universe in Orlando

Universal hasn’t given many official details, but according to Theme Park Stop, based on park concept art and trademarks, the area will be set in a small European town called Darkmoor, a town where monsters live.

There will be two attractions. The main one will be a immense dark ridewith a style similar to that of Harry Potter and the Forbidden JourneyThat is, visitors will sit on mechanical arms that will be shaken following a route: it is not a roller coaster… but almost.

In this mechanical arm, with its feet dangling, we will see many scenes inside a mansion in which animatronics and physical sets with giant LED screens would be mixed.

It would be an amalgamation of classic Universal film characters: Frankenstein’s monster, Dracula, The Mummy, Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Hunchback, The Invisible Man, The Wolfman…

This photo of the construction, taken last week by bioreconstructshows how it is looking the entrance door to the monster zone. Although the opening is still two years away, the theming of the rocky entrance has already been completed, with a tunnel that will lead to the area, thus isolated from the rest of the park.

In addition to shops and restaurants, and surely meet & greets with the monsters, there will also be a family roller coasterwith spinning cars and launches

The entire experience of this “Dark Universe” zone could also include an original soundtrack composed by Danny Elfmansegún Theme Park Stop.

Epic Universe It will open in 2025, but the park will have many other themed areas: Super Nintendo Worldwith Mario Kart and Donkey Kong (and its “magical” roller coaster), How to Train Your Dragon, and another Harry Potter area based on Paris in the 19th century with the Ministry of Magic, as in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.