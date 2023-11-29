After the debacle a couple of months ago, which led Unity to confront the leadership of independent developers, unhappy with the changes and charges that the company intended to make in its engine, it seems that the waters are still troubled in the company. John Riccitiello left Unity shortly after, but the adjustments continue, and this one is much more noticeable: according to Reuters, Unity is closing Weta Digital and laying off 265 employees, 3.8% of its staff. Unity had already laid off 600 employees seven months ago.

In December 2021, Unity acquired a stake in Weta Digital, the special effects company owned by Peter Jackson. Created in 1993 to produce the digital effects for Jackson’s film ‘Celestial Creatures’, the company not only handled the effects for all of Jackson’s productions since then (including the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy), He also participated in such notable films as the two ‘Avatar’ films, the ‘Planet of the Apes’ saga, Spielberg and Jackson’s Tintin and a good part of the Marvel and DC films, to varying degrees.

The purchase, which included Weta Digital tools, technology and employees, cost Unity $1.625 billion, and the part not purchased was renamed Weta FX, reaching an agreement with Unity to continue using the tools and services they had developed. In fact, Weta FX has issued a statement saying that it will try to rehire as many people from its former team as possible.

This decision falls within what Unity calls “a reset of the company”, with which it wants to return to the initial business of video game development. With this, Unity aims to encourage work outside the offices (it is going to close 14 of them, including buildings in Berlin and Singapore) and will encourage employees to carry out their tasks from home, reducing the services provided by the office to three days per week.

