Unity 6 appears to be far behind Unreal Engine 5 in its first tech demo, leaving some attendees a bit skeptical.

Although all these problems are put aside when it is known that the Most independent developers use Unity to create their games.

Unity advances from the price controversy in PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con iOS y Androidbut it seems that Unity 6 It is not as powerful as Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

According to what we read on DSOGaming, Unity Technologies introduced this new version of its graphics engine this week and wanted to demonstrate what it can do through a video with its main features.

But if we compare it with what Unreal Engine 5 has achieved, the technical demonstration of Unity 6 falls short, something that the aforementioned medium assures.

Unity 6 has interesting improvements, its goal seems to be a new version with games running faster. Some performance technologies that developers use are GPU Resident Drawer, GPU Occlusion Culling y Spatial-Temporal Post-Processing.

These changes can make games run more smoothly, something titles like Cities Skylines 2 needed. Will their developers on consoles and PC?

But the new version of the Unity graphics engine It also has other interesting things, like Adaptive Probe Volumes that will make lighting and nature scenes in games even more realistic.

They also promise better integration with SpeedTree and increased performance with GPU Resident Drawer, GPU Occlusion Culling, and Spatial-Temporal Post-Processing (STP); plus support for WebGPU to play on the web, browser and apps.

The Unity logo in each game allows an Editor in programming

But DSOGaming claims that this has not translated well to the first technical demo, nor does it seem to impress. And they ask the question “Does this mean that this is a big step from the previous Unity Engine?”

Perhaps the team has focused on efficiency and not extravagant graphics, although the outlet claims to have seen pop-in problems and when comparing it with Unreal Engine 5 together with Nanite it looks better and fluid.

We are going to continue to be aware of the advances that the company makes from this moment on, because the engines can advance as Epic does with Unreal Engine 5.2 and 5.3 in recent months.

The aforementioned media may be disappointed by the first technical demo of Unity 6, but that does not mean that everyone who sees it will think the same way. Yes indeed,Will it ever be able to compare with the quality of Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games?