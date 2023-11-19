The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has not only stood out for its great design, but for the possibility it offers to create a lot of structures, vehicles and functional systems thanks to the Ultrahand to such an extent that a university is using it to later that their students learn engineering.

Although some have used it to create obscene abominations, the brilliant creation system of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has never been discussed, but a professor at the University of Maryland took it to another level in order to to incorporate it into a course for second-year students of the Mechanical Engineering degree.

The person in charge of this pilot program at the A. James Clark School of Engineering is Professor Ryan D. Sochol, who took advantage of the Nintendo game as a learning opportunity

“When The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom was released on Nintendo Switch last May, I felt like I had this unique opportunity to help students improve their learning and knowledge of machine design and engineering,” said the course manager. , which in part of the introductory video is seen with the Hylian Shield with the Master Sword in one of the university spaces.

According to the details, the course, called The Legend of Zelda: A Link to Machine Design, would be launched for a semester and would have as its axis the exclusive Nintendo one, which would serve as a basic CAD program, which is software that They facilitate the design and analysis of bodies and more 3D structures.

Internet users are praising Professor Sochol’s initiative

University professor teaches Mechanical Engineering with the help of The Legend of Zelda

Students team up and receive 1 Nintendo Switch, 1 Pro Controller, and 1 copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to experience during the 3 parts of the course.

The first is for students to familiarize themselves with the controls and complete physics challenges. With a little more experience, students in the second part investigate the different elements they can use to build structures. Finally, in the third part, imagination and ingenuity are given free rein to design vehicles and those students who design the fastest one both in water and on land obtain the highest grade.

It is almost incredible to hear a university professor teaching engineering with a The Legend of Zelda video game while explaining the content of the course with the masterful Gerudo Valley in the background. The future is today.

What did you think of this initiative? Would you like there to be more teachers like Sochol in your country? Tell us in the comments.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available on Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

