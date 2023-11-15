According to a US government report, the New National Climate Assesmentthe country is going heating faster than the global average and the population is suffering “far-reaching and worsening” consequences from the climate crisis.

This congressionally mandated climate assessment is a huge effort led by more than 750 experts of the United States federal government and is the first of its kind to be published under the presidency of Joe Bidenwhile the previous assessment was presented by Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.

The new National Climate Assessment shows the important progress we’ve made reducing U.S. emissions. It also underscores the need to go further and faster in reducing global emissions, so we can keep 1.5 degrees within reach.https://t.co/9v6A0bHJ31 — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) November 14, 2023

The climate crisis is causing great inconvenience in all regions of the United States, from flooding due to the heaviest rainfall in the Northeast to Drought prolonged in the south-west. One constant is the heat: “Across all regions of the United States, people are experiencing warming temperatures and longer heat waves,” with temperature nocturnal and winter ones which increase more rapidly than daytime and summer ones.

The salute of people is already harmed by the worsening of air quality caused by smog, smoke from fires, dust and increased pollen, as well as by extreme weather events and the spread of infectious diseases. Children born in 2020 will be exposed to many more climate-related risks than those born in 1965.

“Profound changes” are underway in the water cycle, which increase the risk of floods, droughts and degradation of water supplies to the population of the United States. There snow cover of the mountains is decreasing, while the country’s underground water reserves are threatened by warming temperatures.



Americans’ daily and recreational activities are at risk: climate change is causing the appearance of invasive species and harmful algal blooms that impede access to beaches and fishing for some species. Species culturally important to indigenous peoples, some of them subsistence hunters, are shifting in response to changes in temperature.

More and more people are experiencing climate change, and increasing dangers from wildfires, intense heat, floods and other impacts mean the United States will suffer a disaster that costs at least $1 billion in damages every three weekson average, compared to once every four months in the 1980s.

The emissions of the United States have nevertheless declined since the peak reached in 2007, but this is still not enough to reach climate goals and avert disastrous climate change. According to the report, without deeper cuts to carbon emissions, “serious climate risks for the United States will continue to grow.”

Emissions in the United States, the world’s largest carbon polluter, have fallen by about 12 percent since 2005, while costs associated with wind and solar energy have fallen by 70 percent and 90 percent respectively over the past decade. . The benefits of deep emissions reductions “far outweigh the costs” of switching to clean energy, the report said.

Some communities are more at risk of negative impacts from climate change due to social and economic inequalities caused by ongoing systemic discrimination, exclusion and lack of or disinvestment. Many of these communities are also already burdened by the cumulative effects of adverse environmental, health, economic or social conditions. Climate change exacerbates these long-standing inequities, helping to create persistent disparities in the resources needed to prepare for, respond to, and recover from climate impacts.